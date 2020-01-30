GATE 2020: Last minute preparation tips for exam

education

The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) is one of the most crucial entrance examinations for engineering and science graduates in the country.

Through GATE, students can get admitted in post graduate courses at eminent institutes like Indian Institutes of Technogy (IITs) and Indian Institute of Science (IISc). Students opting for PhD or MTech also need to clear this exam.

The GATE 2020 exams are going to be held on February 1, 2, 8 and 9. Here are some tips to clear the test.

Know your Syllabus: There are 10 sections in the GATE syllabus, which need to be carefully analyzed to score well. Divide the entire syllabus into your strong and weak points; although one needs to cover the whole syllabus, focusing on the strong areas will provide an extra edge.

Understanding exam pattern: For the 3-hour-long exam, there are two types of questions that are asked: Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) or Numerical Answer Type (NAT) Questions. The question paper will have 65 questions from three sections -- General Aptitude, Engineering Mathematics and Subject specific.

Remember important points: Students need to develop some handy tricks. Use sticky notes to write down crucial points that might be missed out. Writing down the highlights from each chapter will help in retaining the facts better.

Scoring subjects: Subjects such as Digital Logic, Mathematics and Aptitude cover about 25 to 28 per cent of the GATE paper and are relatively easier to score.

Mock tests: In order to self-evaluate the speed and efficiency, students must practice sample question papers multiple times. Referring to previous years’ papers will help in getting an idea of probable question pattern.

Revision is the key: Revision should not be seen as a matter of delayed attention. A slot should be taken out well in advance for revising the main points from every subject.