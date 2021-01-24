IND USA
Home / Education / Govt teacher dies of COVID in Ludhiana; 12 colleagues, 3 students test positive
Govt teacher dies of COVID in Ludhiana; 12 colleagues, 3 students test positive

Schools in the state reopened for classes 5 to 12 from January 7 after a government order.
PTI, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 02:00 PM IST
Representational image. ( anchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)

A 48-year-old government school teacher, who had tested positive for COVID-19, died at a private hospital here on Saturday, following which her 12 colleagues and three students also returned positive results, an official said.

The deceased teacher taught maths at the Government Senior Secondary School Galib Klan in Jagraon.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Neeru Katyal said 12 teachers and three students of the school have tested positive for the infection.

The school has now been shut and the samples of other students and the staff were being taken for testing, he said.

The Punjab government had recently decided to reopen schools for students of classes 5 to 12 from January 7.

State Education minister Vijay Inder Singla had said the decision was taken following a persistent demand by parents.

