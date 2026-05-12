Haryana school board announce Class 12 results: Steps to check

The Board of School Education, Haryana, on Tuesday announced the results of Class 12, with girls sweeping the top ranks. Students who registered for the examination across the state can check their results online through bseh.org.in.

Steps to check results

This year, girls took a lead in results with Deepika of Vivekanand Vidya Mandir, Chillar in Rewari, scoring 499 out of 500 marks in the arts stream, HT reported.(HT Photo/Representational Image)

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To check the results students will have to follow these steps:

Visit the official website of the Haryana Board at bseh.org.in

Click on the ‘HBSE 12th Result 2026’ link on the homepage

Enter roll number, date of birth and other important details to log in

Once all details are verified, the provisional marksheet will be visible

Download and save the result for future

The Senior Secondary examination were held between February 25 and April 1. The board has not yet announced details about the re-evaluation and compartment examination.

This year, girls took a lead in results with Deepika of Vivekanand Vidya Mandir, Chillar in Rewari, scoring 499 out of 500 marks in the arts stream, HT reported.

Girls overpowered boys by 6.52 percentage points, recording a pass percentage of 87.97% against 81.45% for the boys.

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{{^usCountry}} Among the various streams, science registered the highest pass percentage at 90.08%, followed by commerce at 88.20% and arts at 82.20%. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Among the various streams, science registered the highest pass percentage at 90.08%, followed by commerce at 88.20% and arts at 82.20%. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Across Haryana, Charkhi Dadri emerged as the district with the top-performing candidates, while Nuh remained at the bottom. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Across Haryana, Charkhi Dadri emerged as the district with the top-performing candidates, while Nuh remained at the bottom. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Students from rural areas outperformed slightly better than the urban counterparts with a pass percentage of 84.94 per cent against the 83.91 per cent in urban areas. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Students from rural areas outperformed slightly better than the urban counterparts with a pass percentage of 84.94 per cent against the 83.91 per cent in urban areas. {{/usCountry}}

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The board announced results for regular, self-study and Open School candidates, along with stream-wise, district-wise and category-wise performance data.

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