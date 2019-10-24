HP Forest Department Recruitment 2019: Registration begins for 58 forest guards vacancies

education

Updated: Oct 24, 2019 12:28 IST

Himachal Pradesh forest department has invited online applications for recruitment to the posts of Forest guards on Wednesday, October 23, 2019. Candidates interested and eligible for the post can apply online at, forp.hp.gov.in on or before November 11, 2019.

Vacancies:

•Bilaspur – 11 Posts

•Chamba – 13 Posts

•Hamirpur – 14 Posts

•Kullu – 13 Posts

•Mandi – 4 Posts

•WL South Shimla – 3 Posts

Salary:

Rs. 5910 + 2000 Grade pay + 50% of Grade pay

For further details, candidates are advised to read the following region-wise official notifications:

Bilaspur

Chamba

Hamirpur

Kullu

Mandi

South Shimla

How to apply:

1.Visit the official website

2.If you are a new user, click on the User Registration tab, appearing on the homepage

3. Fill in the personal details and click on ‘create user’

4.Once your registration is completed, go back and click on the Existing User Login tab

5.Key in your credentials and log in

6.Application form will appear on the display screen

7.Fill in all the required information and upload all supporting documents

8.Download the application form and take its print out for future use.

First Published: Oct 24, 2019 12:22 IST