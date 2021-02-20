Home / Education / IAF airlifts students to Leh as academic session recommences
education

IAF airlifts students to Leh as academic session recommences

The IAF also said that the airlift was organised at the request of the administration of the Union Territory of Ladakh.
ANI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 10:40 AM IST
Representational image.(ANI file)

The Indian Air Force airlifted students from Padam Zanskar Valley to Leh on Friday to help them reach their schools and colleges.

"Air bridging by IAF aircraft from Padam Zanskar Valley to Leh is being undertaken to fly in students as the academic session for the year recommences," tweeted the Indian Air Force.

The IAF also said that the airlift was organised at the request of the administration of the Union Territory of Ladakh.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
indian air force airlift leh district
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP