IBPS RRB Recruitment 2023: Apply for Officer Scale I, II and III & Office Assistants (Multipurpose) at ibps.in

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection has invited applications for Officers (Scale-I, II & III) and Office Assistants (Multipurpose) in Regional Rural Banks (RRBs) - CRP RRBs XII. The application process is underway and the deadline for the submission of the application form is June 21.

IBPS RRB Recruitment 2023: Apply for Officer Scale I, II and III posts

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at ibps.in. The online preliminary examination will be conducted in August 2023.

Direct link to apply for Officer Scale I post

Direct link to apply for Officier Scale II and III

Direct link to apply for the post of Office Assistant Multipurpose

The application fee for all other candidates is ₹850 and for SC/ST/PWBD/EXSM candidates the application fee is ₹175.

This recruitment drive will fill up over 8000 Officers (Scale-I, II & III) and Office Assistants (Multipurpose) vacancies.

IBPS RRB Recruitment 2023: Know how to apply

Visit the official website at www.ibps.in

On the homepage, click on the apply link

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Fill out the application form

Upload all the required documents

Pay the application fee

Submit the form and take the print for future reference.

Notification here