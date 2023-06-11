IBPS RRB Recruitment 2023: Apply for Officer Scale I, II and III & Office Assistants (Multipurpose) at ibps.in
IBPS has invited applications for officers (Scale-I, II & III) and Office Assistants (Multipurpose) posts.
Institute of Banking Personnel Selection has invited applications for Officers (Scale-I, II & III) and Office Assistants (Multipurpose) in Regional Rural Banks (RRBs) - CRP RRBs XII. The application process is underway and the deadline for the submission of the application form is June 21.
Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at ibps.in. The online preliminary examination will be conducted in August 2023.
The application fee for all other candidates is ₹850 and for SC/ST/PWBD/EXSM candidates the application fee is ₹175.
This recruitment drive will fill up over 8000 Officers (Scale-I, II & III) and Office Assistants (Multipurpose) vacancies.
