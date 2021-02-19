Home / Education / ICAI CA intermediate (new) exam 2021: Registration to end on March 1
ICAI CA intermediate (new) exam 2021: Registration to end on March 1

Interested and eligible students can register for the ICAI CA intermediate (new) exam online at eservices.icai.org.
The Institute of Chartered Accountant of India (ICAI) on Thursday announced that the online registration process for the ICAI CA intermediate (new) exam will close on March 1, 2021. A notice regarding this has been uploaded on the institute's official website.

"Students who have passed foundation exam held in November 2020 or before may note that the last date of registration in intermediate course under the revised scheme of education and training for appearing in November intermediate (new) exam is March 1,” reads the notice.

Earlier today, the institute had also released the schedule for Chartered Accountants (CA) Intermediate and Final exams on its official website. As per the schedule, the intermediate exams will begin on May 22 while the final exam is scheduled to start from May 21.

