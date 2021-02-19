ICAI CA May exam schedule 2021 released, check dates here
- According to the schedule, the intermediate exams will begin on May 22 and the final exam is scheduled to be held from May 21.
The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) on Friday announced the schedule for Chartered Accountants (CA) Intermediate and Final exams on its official website.
Candidates can check the official schedule online at icai.org.
The intermediate course exam under the old scheme for group I is scheduled to be held on May 22, 24, 27, and 29, 2021, group II will be conducted on May 31, June 2, 4. The intermediate course exam, under the new scheme, will be conducted on May 22, 24, 27, and 29, 2021, while group-II is scheduled to be conducted on May 31, June 2, 4, and 6.
The Final course exam, under the old scheme, will be held on May 21, 23, 25, and 28 for the group- I and group II is scheduled to be conducted on May 30, June 1, 3, and 5. For the final exam under the new scheme, the group I exam is scheduled to be held on May 21, 23, 25, 28, group-II on May 30, June 1, 3, and 5.
ICAI CA May exam schedule 2021:
