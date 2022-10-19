IIIT Delhi launches BTech in Electronics and VLSI Engineering

Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) Delhi has launched a new BTech course – Electronics and VLSI Engineering (EVE) in EE+X format.

EE+X stands for Electronics Engineering (EE) and some other field of knowledge or technology that compliments electronics engineering (X), the institue said.

This course is in addition to the existing Electronics and Communication Engineering programme offered by the institute, it added.

“The curriculum for the EVE program is prepared after much deliberation with the industry and academicians. It will prepare a student to undertake careers in industry, pursue advanced studies for research careers, or undertake entrepreneurial activities involving innovation and problem-solving,"IIIT Delhi said in a press statement.

The EVE curriculum maintains the right balance between the fixed set of VLSI-specific core courses and the flexibility of selecting elective courses based on one's interest and need. Students joining the EVE program will have to do just two extra mandatory courses than an ECE student and elective courses will be offered along five career paths in the VLSI industry and academia,” it said.

Further, Anuj Grover, an associate professor of the ECE department at the institute said, “IIIT-Delhi is also exploring ways to expose EVE students to semiconductor manufacturing (fabrication) and is planning to set up a fabrication facility or forge partnerships with existing facilities in the region. This exposure will further distinguish the students from the graduates from other institutes”.

