IIM Lucknow hosts day ‘Annual International Research Conference’ & Doctoral Workshop, scholars across globe attend

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Lucknow hosted a 3-day Annual International Research Conference’(AIRC) & Doctoral Workshop 2023, from December 15th to 17th which was attended by over 75 academic and research scholars from across India and various other countries, including Australia, Norway, the United Kingdom, Saudi Arabia, and Vietnam. 3-day Annual International Research Conference & Doctoral Workshop concludes at IIM Lucknow

Among the guests were Prof. Sandeep Purao from Bentley University, Prof. Alok Gupta from the University of Minnesota, Prof Manish K. Srivastava from Michigan Tech University, Prof Cheryl Wachenheim from North Dakota State University, Dr Subhash Jha, Associate Professor at the University of Memphis, and more.

According to a press release issued by IIM Lucknow, the participants exchanged thought-provoking ideas and discussed issues in various business functions and domains of management in the conference titled, ‘Transforming Business and Management in the Digital Age.’

The release further highlighted that the event covered ten technical sessions on relevant topics that provided the participants with insights into ever-evolving business landscapes in domains including Human Resource Management, Financial Management, Marketing Management, Information Technology, Decision Sciences, and Economics.

Prof. Archana Shukla, Director of IIM Lucknow paved the way for insightful discussions and exchange of ideas. She emphasized the fact that learning has no shortcuts in today’s world and that it is important to have accuracy in one’s methodology and processes when it comes to research.

Prof. Sandeep Purao, while addressing the gathering, urged the academic community to change their approach of research approach, and make it more practice-generated instead of discipline-generated.

“Draw inspiration from practical situations and align research closely with the needs of the broader community, fostering impactful and relevant outcomes,” said Prof Purao.

Pradeep Kumar, Convenor of AIRC 2023, said in his address that there has been a surge in individuals' contributions to business and policy following the pandemic and that the aim is to decipher this considering the transformations introduced by the digital age.

Notably, more than 100 research papers were submitted to the conference by the participants, making it a rich exchange of ideas, the IIM release pointed out.

