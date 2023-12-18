IIT Kanpur and Indian Navy sign MoU to promote technology development through joint R&D

To promote technology development, bring innovative solutions and be involved in joint R&D, the Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur (IITK) joined hands with the Indian Navy. The MoU was signed by Rear Admiral K Srinivas, Asst Chief of Materiel (Dockyard & Refits) and Prof S Ganesh, Director, IIT Kanpur. (Handout)

According to a press release by IITK, the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) as a part of their efforts to show their commitment to advancing knowledge and development, was signed at the Naval Headquarters in New Delhi.

The MoU was signed by Rear Admiral K Srinivas, Asst Chief of Materiel (Dockyard & Refits) and Prof S Ganesh, Director, IIT Kanpur.

“This collaboration serves as a testament to IIT Kanpur's dedication to advancing knowledge, fostering strategic partnerships, and contributing to the nation's defence capabilities through academic and technological prowess. As a premier institution known for its cutting-edge research and technological advancements, IIT Kanpur can bring its expertise to address real-world challenges faced by the Indian Navy,” said Prof S Ganesh, Director, IIT Kanpur.

Sharing a common interest in the academic exchange of scientific research activities in the field of Engineering related to defence technologies, the MoU between the Indian Navy and IIT Kanpur could open the gates for enhancing capacity building and providing innovative solutions to field-level issues, informed the institute.

According to the media release, the structured collaboration focuses on joint Research and Development initiatives involving teams from the Centre of Excellence (Marine Engg) at INS Shivaji, Lonavla and IIT Kanpur.