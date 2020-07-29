IIMC Admissions 2020: No entrance test this year, first semester classes to be held online

education

IIMC Admissions 2020: Indian Institute of Mass Communication will not conduct the entrance test this year, due to Covid -19 pandemic. The premier institute for media education, an autonomous institute under the ministry of Information and Broadcasting, has decided to skip the entrance exam for all the eight post-graduate diploma courses offered in its six regional centres, for the session 2020-21. The institute will select the students based on the marks obtained by them in the qualifying exams including class 10th 12th and graduation, followed by an online interview.

The decision has been taken in view of the Coronavirus pandemic. Aspirants will not be able to come to the exam centres to appear for the entrance exam amid the pandemic.

“In view of the worsening situation of COVID19 in many regions and receipt of enquiries from concerned candidates and parents about the need to travel to centres for appearing in the entrance examination, the Institute has, now, decided to go for a marker based selection process, as a special case, this year, ” the official notice reads. A detailed notification on marks based admission process will be out by July 30.

IIMC in the notice said that it has decided to adopt a new admission process for this year in which more weightage will be given to the marks scored by candidates in qualifying examinations, up to Graduation level, including the marks scored in class 10 and 12, followed by an online interview.

Selection Procedure

The selection of non-NRI quota candidates will be based on essential qualification and merit. A short-list will be prepared based on the marks obtained in qualifying Graduation Examination, Plus Two Examination, and Matriculation Examination with a weightage of 40:20:20 percent respectively. The shortlisted candidates will be called for an online interview. The interview will carry a weightage of 20 percent. The final Rank List and admission will be decided on the basis of the candidates’ overall score out of 100 marks.

Applicants need to submit via email a written (200 words) or video (1 to 2 minutes) Statement of Purpose describing why she/he wants to join the course,” the notice reads. Students who have already applied, do not need to re-apply but have to send the state of purpose.

Result will be declared on or around September 10. The rank list will be published on the IIMC website at iimc.gov.in and the selected candidates will be intimated by email also.

Deadline extended:

IIMC has also extended the deadline to apply for admission to four languages - Urdu, Odia, Malayalam and Marathi as notified on July 3, till August 14.

Application fee:

The Application Fee is Rs 1,000 for General Category and Rs 750 for OBC/SC/ST/Differently-abled/EWS category

Important Dates:

Date of Issue of Notification 28th July, 2020

Last date for Submission of Application 14th August,2020, till 5 pm.

Announcement of Short List 31st August,2020

Dates of Online Interview 3rd September, 2020 Onwards

Announcement of Rank List 10th September, 2020

Last date for Remitting Fees 20th September, 2020

First Semester Class to be held online:

IIMC will conduct classes of first semester online due to Covid-19. “The first semester of all PG diploma courses will be conducted in online mode only, in this academic year. It is expected from all the prospective students that they have access to a good quality laptop or computer with strong internet connection at home or their place of stay,” the notification read.

Moreover, the admission form for all courses - Hindi Journalism, English Journalism, Radio and TV Journalism Advertisement and Public Relations is expected to be released anytime by August 1, Raghuvinder Chawla, academic coordinator at IIMC told HT.

