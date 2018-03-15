IIMs asked to outline action plan, help frame rules under new act

The Indian Institutes of Management have been asked to help frame rules under the new IIM act and convey their action plan and outline long-term strategy for the premier business schools by the Union human resource development (HRD) ministry, officials have said.

Sources said HRD minister Prakash Javadekar held a meeting with the chairpersons of IIMs on Wednesday to discuss a host of other issues, especially related to the rules that are being framed under the IIM act that came into effect on January 31.

“They have been asked to chalk out a five-year strategy and a vision plan for the IIMs. The cooperation of the IIMs was also sought on framing the rules that are under process. They were told that the concerns raised by old and new IIMs will be addressed and new IIMs may get greater government support and role,” a senior HRD official said.

Officials said that the new rules are likely to be finalised by March 31.

A number of directors had raised concern over the self-appointing nature of the board of governors (BoG) as per the IIM act. A number of new IIMs had also sought a greater government role in a number of matters.

It was also clarified in the meeting that institutes that want to issue degrees to the current batch of students can do so. It is learnt that most IIMs have decided to award postgraduate diploma in management in the convocations to be held later this month.

According to a senior HRD official, the IIM act empowers the government to make rules to carry out the provisions of the law and for this, an eight-member committee was formed by the government headed by IIM Sirmaur chairperson Ajay Shriram to draft rules under the act.

The rules will lay down terms and conditions of service of the directors and the powers and duties of the board of governors among other things.

Under the new act, the IIM board will comprise a chairperson, a central government nominee, one nominee of the state government where the school is located, four eminent persons, two faculty members and up to five alumni.