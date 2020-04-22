e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 22, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / IIT Roorkee develops COVID-19 screening booth to collect samples

IIT Roorkee develops COVID-19 screening booth to collect samples

The project for developing the screening booth was financed by the RMC and was handed over to the town’s civil hospital for installation and use, said officials.

education Updated: Apr 22, 2020 16:37 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Dehradun
The portable screening booth developed by the IIT Roorkee team.
The portable screening booth developed by the IIT Roorkee team.(HT Photo)
         

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Roorkee has developed a COVID-19 screening booth to collect samples of the suspects with the help of Roorkee Municipal Corporation (RMC), said officials of one of the country’s premier engineering institutes on Wednesday.

The project for developing the screening booth was financed by the RMC and was handed over to the town’s civil hospital for installation and use, said officials.

Professor Soumitra Satapathi, who led the team of professors and research scholars involved in the development of the screening booth said, “The screening booth developed on the design similar to a telephone booth will reduce the need for costly PPE kits used by health workers while collecting samples for COVID-19 suspects.”

Satapathi said, “The booth can accommodate a health worker while being completely vacuum sealed as a precautionary measure. It has forearm length gloves to be used for collecting samples, thus eliminating the chances of personal contact while taking samples by the health worker.”

The professor informed that the whole procedure of taking the samples from the screening booth “could be completed in five minutes.”

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, IIT Roorkee has been contributing significantly by inventing economical equipment to be used in the fight against the deadly virus. Earlier it had developed low-cost ventilators as well as face shields for the health workers to prevent themselves from getting infected while handling patients. It has also been making hand sanitizers in its laboratory and supplying to nearby areas as per demand.

tags
top news
Rs 2 lakh fine, up to 7 years’ jail for attack on health workers, says govt
Rs 2 lakh fine, up to 7 years’ jail for attack on health workers, says govt
ISKP commander who was its bridge with Pak’s ISI, Lashkar arrested
ISKP commander who was its bridge with Pak’s ISI, Lashkar arrested
Christian Michel cites Covid-19 risk in bail plea, Supreme Court declines
Christian Michel cites Covid-19 risk in bail plea, Supreme Court declines
Zomato mandates all delivery partners to use Aarogya Setu
Zomato mandates all delivery partners to use Aarogya Setu
‘Had he captained for long time...’ Gambhir on best captain he played under
‘Had he captained for long time...’ Gambhir on best captain he played under
Even I have come to play: When Kaif ignored Ganguly’s advice & struck a six
Even I have come to play: When Kaif ignored Ganguly’s advice & struck a six
Maruti may not open Manesar plant yet despite getting permission. Here’s why
Maruti may not open Manesar plant yet despite getting permission. Here’s why
Watch what US President Donald Trump said on 60-days immigration ban
Watch what US President Donald Trump said on 60-days immigration ban
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19Covid-19 Cases IndiaFacebook - Reliance Jio dealDonald TrumpCovid-19 state tallyEarth Day

don't miss

latest news

India news

Education News