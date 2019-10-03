IIT Roorkee’s 19th convocation to be held tomorrow

education

Updated: Oct 03, 2019 12:06 IST

The annual convocation of Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee (IIT Roorkee) will be held on Friday, October 4, 2019. President Ram Nath Kovind, Uttarakhand Governor Baby Rani Maurya, HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ and Uttarakhand chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat will be the chief guests at the event. Director of IIT Roorkee, AK Chaturvedi, will preside over the function.

A total of 2029 degrees will be awarded this year out of which 1,018 are for undergraduate recipients, 702 for Post Graduate and 309 for PhD degrees recipients respectively. President Kovind will also present awards to nine students during this occasion.

This convocation is unique because for the first time more than 300 students will be receiving their PhD Degree and the institute will also be giving “Doctoral Excellence Award” for PhD students. Three PhD students will be receiving this award under Engineering & Science category.

The Degree Conferment and Exhortation Ceremony will be held at 10.30am. The Undergraduate Degree Award Ceremony is scheduled to begin at 2.30pm and The Post Graduate Award Ceremony will be held from 6.30pm onwards.

Speaking about the convocation, Prof NP Padhy, Chairman Convocation, IIT Roorkee, said, “Convocation is an important occasion for an educational institution when we exhort the graduating students with a pledge to dedicate themselves to the profession they choose and to the cause of human development. This year is extremely special for IIT Roorkee as the Honorable President Shri Ram Nath Kovind Ji is gracing our institution and blessing the students. We are happy to present degrees to 2029 students this year. I would like to wish all the graduating students all the luck for their future endeavors.”

First Published: Oct 03, 2019 12:03 IST