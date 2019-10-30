e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 30, 2019-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Oct 30, 2019

IIT Ropar sets up North India’s first ‘cold spray’ lab with GE collaboration

 The facility has the capability to provide working pressure of more than 50 bar at 1,000 degrees Celsius for repair, refurbishment and component manufacturing for several advanced applications in power generation, aerospace, automobile, bio-medical, textile and processing industries.

education Updated: Oct 30, 2019 10:52 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
IIT Ropar
IIT Ropar(Live Mint)
         

 The Indian Institute of Technology(IIT), Ropar, has set up a cold spray laboratory (facility for additive manufacturing) in collaboration with General Electric (GE), an American multinational conglomerate.

Dean and principal investigator, Harpreet Singh, said, “The facility at the mechanical engineering department of the institute is operational and it will use high-pressure cold spray technology.”

He said the facility was funded under Uchchatar Avishkar Yojna (UAY) and Fund for Improvement of Science and Technology Infrastructure in Universities and Higher Educational Institutions (FIST).

 The facility has the capability to provide working pressure of more than 50 bar at 1,000 degrees Celsius for repair, refurbishment and component manufacturing for several advanced applications in power generation, aerospace, automobile, bio-medical, textile and processing industries.

“Cold spray is an eco-friendly technology with high production rate,” the professor said.

The facility will be an enabler and support for scientists, academicians and industrialists of the country, he added.

Mariasundaram Antony, general manager, GE Power, said, “We are excited to see the depth of basic research at IIT Ropar that connects academic research with direct industrial applications.”

“This project aligns well with the Government of India’s initiatives such as Make in India and Skill India,” he said.

Narinder Singh, co-investigator for the facility, said, “This smart technology has application temperatures that are much lower than the other thermal-spray and welding processes, which leads to a longer asset life.”

Harpreet Singh Arora and Harpreet Singh Grewal from Shiv Nadar University, Noida,will also be a part of the project as co-investigators.

First Published: Oct 30, 2019 10:52 IST

tags
top news
Regret killing of innocents in Kashmir, say EU lawmakers on J-K visit
Regret killing of innocents in Kashmir, say EU lawmakers on J-K visit
Mumbai, Kolkata may get flooded by 2050, says new research
Mumbai, Kolkata may get flooded by 2050, says new research
Manipur’s ex-maharaja, said to have formed govt-in-exile, rebuts claim
Manipur’s ex-maharaja, said to have formed govt-in-exile, rebuts claim
China’s early harvest plan on Sikkim border has no takers in India
China’s early harvest plan on Sikkim border has no takers in India
‘Countries backing India will be hit by missile’: Pak minister
‘Countries backing India will be hit by missile’: Pak minister
Not from books, learnt about poverty selling tea at railway platform: PM
Not from books, learnt about poverty selling tea at railway platform: PM
Rs 50/day tickets on offer for historic Day-Night Test in Kolkata
Rs 50/day tickets on offer for historic Day-Night Test in Kolkata
Punctuality, crowding, last-mile travel: Delhi Metro chief on challenges
Punctuality, crowding, last-mile travel: Delhi Metro chief on challenges
trending topics
SensexKashmirShakib Al HasanMaharashtraShah Rukh KhanHousefull 4 box office

don't miss

latest news

India News

Education News