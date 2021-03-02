Home / Education / In virtual panel, schools discuss education in the post-Covid era
education

In virtual panel, schools discuss education in the post-Covid era

The two-day conference, with the theme “Reading the past and writing the future of school education”, was held on February 25 and 26, and had five sessions on topics ranging from the use of artificial intelligence (AI).
By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 02:44 AM IST
Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, who was the chief guest at the event, encouraged schools to make the best use of technology to bridge the existing gaps in our education system.(ANI file photo. Representative image)

The 48th annual conference of the National Progressive Schools Conference (NPSC) was held virtually this year to discuss challenges witnessed by schools during the Covid-19 outbreak, and the future of school education in the post-pandemic era.

The two-day conference, with the theme “Reading the past and writing the future of school education”, was held on February 25 and 26, and had five sessions on topics ranging from the use of artificial intelligence (AI) in a blended mode of education, enhancing teachers’ education, emotional and cognitive learning, and schools of the future.

During the inaugural session, keynote speaker and director and Unesco representative to India, Bhutan, Maldives, and Sri Lanka Éric Falt discussed the role of teachers in the education system. “Teachers are crucial in conceptualising the future of the education system. They are essentially the backbone of each and every education system...”

Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, who was the chief guest at the event, encouraged schools to make the best use of technology to bridge the existing gaps in our education system. “To my mind, the world at large and the education sector in particular can and should treat this adversity as an opportunity…. ” he said.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

IIMC Alumni Association announces winners of 5th IFFCO IIMCAA Awards

SSC JE Result 2021 for Paper I 2019 exam declared at ssc.nic.in, download it now

CISCE timetable for ICSE, ISC exams out, 10th exam from May 5, 12th from April 8

ICSE, ISC theory exams 2021 from May 5, ISC practical exams from April 8: CISCE
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
new delhi coronavirus coronavirus outbreak coronavirus vaccine
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP