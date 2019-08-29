Incorrect information about school infrastructure to be reported to authorities through INSET soon

education

Parents will soon be able to inform the education authorities directly in real time if a school administration provides incorrect details about its infrastructure, teachers or if the teachers are indulging in absenteeism.

According to a senior official, the ministry is working on an Integrated National School Education Treasury (INSET) programme which envisages a fully integrated, instantly accessible and seamless information network for all information related to schools across the country.

The aim is to create an easily accessible multi-layered eco-system of information – school wise, block-wise, district-wise, constituency-wise, state-wise and region-wise.

Quality data is a major hinderance when it comes to planning policies and implementing them at ‘the school level. So not only will this programme make vital information available to all on their phones. It will also allow people, even from the remotest parts to report about inaccuracies,” a senior official said.

One of the key aspects under the INSET programme would be cleaning up obsolete or incorrect data through feedback from stakeholders which includes the general public, the official said.

According to another official, while the ministry has an elaborate mechanism for generation of data, it often suffers because schools can be slow in updating it. There have been efforts to involve other stakeholders but accessible information is a pre-requisite.

“Through INSET the ministry hopes to plug this gap. The feedback received through the online channels can be verified through a third party and more accurate data can be maintained,” the HRD ministry official said.

Through the INSET programme which is the way ahead after the HRD ministry integrated all its school education digital platforms the ministry also aims to create ways in which reforms and best practices can be shared across all schools.

It is envisaged that e-content for teachers can be shared through this INSET programme.

It will majorly help in estimating and projecting resource requirement for school education sector.

“The ministry also plans to use artificial intelligence and deep machine learning based inputs to improve the standards of school education,” the official said.

