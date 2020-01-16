e-paper
Indian Coast Guard Navik (GD) final medical exam list out, here’s list of document required

The Indian Coast Guard recruitment department has published the list of candidates who have been selected for the final medical examination at INS Chilka Navik (GD).

education Updated: Jan 16, 2020 19:01 IST
The Indian Coast Guard recruitment department has published the list of candidates who have been selected for the final medical examination at INS Chilka Navik (GD). Candidates, who have made it to the next level, can check their score by visiting the official website .

The selected candidates will have to report at INS Chilka on February 6 at 6 am with all the necessary documents. The official notification released by Indian Coast Guard recruitment department can be accessed here

Here is the list of documents required:

1) 4 Copies of E-Admit Card

2) An Original Copy of the Call Letter and 3 Photo Copies of the Same

3) 30 Passport Size Photo of Candidate in the Blue Background

4) Candidates Will Need to Carry 10 Original Pran Photo in 3.5cms X 2.5cms Size With Blue Background

5) A Domicile Certificate and Original and 10 Self-Attested Photocopies

6) Class 10 Original Mark Sheet and Certificate and 10 Self-Attested Photocopies

7) Class 12th Original Mark Sheet and Certificate and 10 Self-Attested Photocopies

8) Identity Photo Certificate - Original and 10 Self-Attested Photocopies

9) SC/ST/OBC/EWS Certificate: Original and 10 Self-Attested Photocopies

10) Parental Willingness Certificate: Original and 3 Photocopies

11) An Original Police Verification Certificate Along With 3 Photocopies

12) A Family Particular Certification: Original and 3 Photocopies

13) 3 Copies of Attestation Form

14) An Original Character Certification and 3 Photocopies

15) An Original Willingness Certificate and 3 Photocopies

16) Aadhaar Card and 10 Photocopies

17) PAN card and 10 photocopies

