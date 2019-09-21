‘Its never too late for learning’: This Punjab man gets masters’ degree at 83

education

Updated: Sep 21, 2019 10:45 IST

By earning a Masters’ degree at the age of 83, Sohan Singh Gill has proved that it is never too late for learning. He received a huge round of applause when he was conferred the degree by a university in Jalandhar at its annual convocation on Wednesday.

A native of Daata village of Hoshiarpur, Gill had left his studies after completing graduation from Khalsa College, Mahilpur, in 1957 and taking a teaching course from Khalsa College, Amritsar, the following year.

“My college vice principal Waryam Singh suggested that I pursue Masters and become a lecturer. I desired it too but as luck would have it, I migrated to Kenya (Africa) and got a teaching job there. I returned to India in 1991 and till 2017, taught in various schools but the desire to get a post graduate degree was always there in my heart”, says the octogenarian.

Two years ago, he signed-up for the MA in English and joined a distance education centre.

“With my will power and God’s grace, I have finally achieved what I always desired. English has been my favourite language right from the childhood. During my stay in Kenya, I got a chance to master it,” he adds.

"I knew all along that I will achieve it, so there was no doubt. I have been training IELETS students as well and all have earned good marks,” he claims.

Born on August 15, 1937, Gill studied in rural schools and completed his matriculation from Khalsa High School, Mahilpur. He was good at football and hockey too and had the opportunity to play with hockey legend Jarnail Singh.

“I kept my interest in hockey alive even in Kenya and remained a grade umpire,” he informs.

He says a healthy lifestyle and positive thinking kept him going.

“Now that I have accomplished other things, I wish to write books for children,” he adds.

