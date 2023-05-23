The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) announced the class 10 board exam results on May 23. Candidates who took the examination can check the result on the official website of JAC at jac.jharkhand.gov.in and also on jacresults.com. JAC 10th, 12th Result 2023 Live.

JAC 10th Result 2023 declared: Direct link for Jharkhand Matric result

JAC 10th result 2023 direct link

JAC 10th result direct link on HT Portal

The JAC class 10th exams were conducted from March 14 to April 3 at various examination centres across the state. Over 8 lakh candidates have registered themselves for the JAC Class 10, 12 board examinations.

JAC 10th result 2023: How to check

Visit the official site of JAC at jacresults.com

On the homepage, click on the result link.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.