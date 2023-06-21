Jamia Millia Islamia announces short-term skill courses

The Centre for Innovation and Entrepreneurship (CIE) at Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) has announced that it will start several short-term, skill-based courses in online and offline mode with placement assistance.

Jamia Millia Islamia recently issued an official notice according to which final year postgraduate students and undergraduate students can resume physical classes on campus from March 2 and 15 respectively.

Working professionals, entrepreneurs, university students, job seekers and school dropouts can join these courses, it said.

For working professionals, evening batches will be organised considering their engagements, it added.

These are the courses JMI will offer:

Basics of Digital Marketing Performance Marketing (Google Ads,Facebook and Instagram Ads etc.)Basics of Python Fashion Designing – Beginners Learn Excel – Beginners Videography & Still Photography Basics Tailoring and Embroidery Advanced Tailoring and Embroidery Basics Beautician Training Advanced Beautician Training Computer Hardware and Networking Bakery Training Electrician Training Plumber Training.

Interested candidates can register for these courses by July 16. For more details and registration link, click here.

