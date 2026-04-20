JEE Mains final answer key 2026 for session 2 released, download link here
The NTA JEE exam was held on April 2, 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8. The examination was held in two shifts- first shift from 9am to 12 noon and second shift from 3pm to 6pm
National Testing Agency (NTA) has released JEE Mains final answer key 2026. Candidates who have appeared for Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) can check the final answer key through the official website of JEE at jeemain.nta.nic.in.
The NTA JEE examination was held on April 2, 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8. The examination was held in two shifts- first shift from 9 am to 12 noon and second shift from 3 pm to 6 pm.
JEE Mains 2026 Result LIVE: NTA JEE results to be out shortly
The final answer key has been released and can be checked by candidates by following the steps given below.
- Visit the official website of JEE at jeemain.nta.nic.in.
- Click on JEE Mains Final Answer Key 2026 for Session 2 link available on the home page.
- A new PDF file will open where candidates can check the final answer key.
- Download the file and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
What you need to know about JEE (Main) 2026
Evaluation of multiple-choice questions for Paper-1 and Paper-2 will be carried out using final answer keys and the raw (actual) marks obtained by a candidate will be considered for computation of the result of JEE (Main) – 2026. In Paper 2(A), the marks obtained by the candidates after digital evaluation of Drawing Test will be added to the total marks. For multi-shift papers, raw (actual) marks obtained by the candidates in different shifts/sessions will be converted to NTA Score.{{/usCountry}}
Evaluation of multiple-choice questions for Paper-1 and Paper-2 will be carried out using final answer keys and the raw (actual) marks obtained by a candidate will be considered for computation of the result of JEE (Main) – 2026. In Paper 2(A), the marks obtained by the candidates after digital evaluation of Drawing Test will be added to the total marks. For multi-shift papers, raw (actual) marks obtained by the candidates in different shifts/sessions will be converted to NTA Score.{{/usCountry}}