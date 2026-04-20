JEE Mains 2026 Result LIVE: NTA JEE Session 2 results releasing today at jeemain.nta.nic.in, here's how to check
JEE Mains 2026 Result LIVE: Session 2 NTA JEE results releasing today at jeemain.nta.nic.in. Follow the blog for latest updates on results, direct link and more.
JEE Mains 2026 Result LIVE: National Testing Agency, NTA will release JEE Mains Result 2026 for Session 2 on April 20, 2026. Candidates who have appeared for Joint Entrance Examination (Main) Session 2 can check the results on the official website of NTA JEE at jeemain.nta.nic.in. The results for Paper 1 (B.E/B.Tech) will be announced today....Read More
The JEE Mains Session 2 exam was held on April 2, 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8, 2026 in computer-based test mode. The examination was held at approximately 566 centres located in 304 cities across India and 14 cities abroad, with around 11.23 lakh candidates appearing.
For Paper I approximately 11.06 lakh candidates registered and 54,953 candidates appeared for Paper 2.
The provisional answer key was released on April 11 and the objection window was closed on April 13, 2026. The payment for the processing fee may be made through, Debit Card/Credit Card/Net Banking. For more related details candidates can check the official website of NTA JEE.
JEE Mains 2026 Result LIVE: Exam dates
JEE Mains 2026 Result LIVE: The JEE Mains Session 2 exam was held on April 2, 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8, 2026 in computer-based test mode.
JEE Mains 2026 Result LIVE: Where to check results?
JEE Mains 2026 Result LIVE: Candidates who have appeared for Joint Entrance Examination (Main) Session 2 can check the results on the official website of NTA JEE at jeemain.nta.nic.in. The results for Paper 1 (B.E/B.Tech) will be announced today.
JEE Mains 2026 Result LIVE: Date and time
JEE Mains 2026 Result Date: April 20
JEE Mains 2026 Result Time: Unknown