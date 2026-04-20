NTA JEE Main 2026 Session 2 results for Paper 1 out now. Here's how to check
NTA has officially released the JEE Main 2026 results for the Session 2 examinations, candidates can check their results on the official website.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially released the JEE Main 2026 results for the Session 2 examinations. Candidates who have appeared for NTA JEE Mains Session 2 exam for Paper I can check the results through the official website of NTA JEE at jeemain.nta.nic.in.
The Session 2 exam was held on April 2, 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8, 2026. The exam was held in two shifts- first shift from 9 am to 12 noon and second shift from 3 pm to 6 pm.
To check the results, candidates can follow the steps given below.
- Visit the official website of NTA JEE at jeemain.nta.nic.in.
- Click on JEE Mains Result 2026 for Session 2 link available on the home page.
- A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.
- Click on submit and your result will be displayed.
- Check the result and download the page.
- Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
The exam was held at 566 centres located across 304 cities and 14 cities abroad. Around 11.23 lakh candidates appeared. For Paper 1, 11.06 lakh candidates had registered for the exam and for Paper 2, a total of 54,953 candidates had registered.
For more related details candidates can check the official website of NTA JEE.{{/usCountry}}
For more related details candidates can check the official website of NTA JEE.{{/usCountry}}