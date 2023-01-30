JKSSB CBT admit card 2023 released for exams in February, know how to download

The Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) has released the admit cards for Computer Based Written Test (CBT) scheduled to be held from February 6 to February 8, 2023. Candidates can download their Admit Cards from the website at jkssb.nic.in using their Application ID and Date of Birth.

“City Intimation / Level-1 Admit Cards for the candidates, whose examination(s) is/are scheduled on 06th February, 07th February and 8 th February, 2023 shall be hosted on JKSSB’s official website (www.jkssb.nic.in) w.e.f. 30th January, 2023 (04:00 PM) to 02nd February, 2023, 31st January, 2023 to 03rd February, 2023 and 01st February, 2023 to 04th February 2023 respectively. This Admit Card is issued only to inform the candidates about the Exam City, Exam Date and Exam Time for the candidate”, reads the official website.

The Final / Level-2 Admit Card, which will show the Name and Address of the Exam Center, will be made available three (03) days prior to the exam date(s) and can be downloaded at that time from the JKSSB's official website.

JKSSB admit card 2022: How to download

Visit the official website of JKSSB at www.jkssb.nic.in.

On the homepage, there will be an option to download E-Admit Card.

On that page, click on the link/button - “LOGIN”.

Select your post from the drop-down available.

Enter log-in credentials

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen

Download and take the print out.