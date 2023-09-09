JKSSB releases exam dates for DEO, Field Inspector and Field Assistant exams, check notification here
JKSSB releases a tentative schedule for written tests for Data Entry Operator, Field Inspector, and Field Assistant posts.
Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) has released the tentative schedule for the written test for the posts of Data Entry Operator, Field Inspector and Field Assistant. Candidates who will appear for the examination can check the schedule on the official website at jkssb.nic.in.
As per the tentative schedule released by the JKSSB, the examination for the post of Data Entry Operator will be conducted on October 8. The examination for the post of Field Inspector will be conducted on October 22. For the post of Field Assistant, the examination will be held on October 29.
“The exact dates along with the schedule for downloading of admit cards shall be notified separately in due course of time”, reads the official notification.
Candidates can check the tentative examination schedule and exam syllabus here
JKSSB exam schedule: Know how to check
Visit the official website of JKSSB at jkssb.nic.in
On the homepage, click on the “Advance Notice for conduct of Written Examinations for various posts-2023”.
A pdf will be displayed on the screen
Check the exam dates and take print for future reference.