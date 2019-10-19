JNU closes Parathasarathi Rocks area, students’ union to protest

education

Updated: Oct 19, 2019 09:01 IST

The Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union on Friday said it will organise an all-night vigil against the closure of PSR Rocks by administration.

Meanwhile, a varsity official said the Parathasarathi Rocks area has a rocky terrain and was frequented by couples and groups of men late night. In order to prevent any untoward incident, the varsity closed down the area on Wednesday.

In the latest of such attacks, the administration has built a wall to block the entrance of the Parthasarathi Rocks, commonly known as PSR, which is a ridge area frequented by students, the students’ union said.

The JNUSU has called on the students to participate in an all-night vigil at PSR area on Saturday so that they can reclaim it. “The area has always been accessible to all JNU students at all times. No untoward incident or any such occurrence has happened which could even remotely explain the rationale of such a move. “The administration has not even cared to bring a circular to inform, let alone explain away such a step,” they said. The students’ union also claimed that there has been a reduction in the number of security guards after the contract was handed over to a different company.

“Since then, the number of security guards on campus has reduced. PSR is one of the places which was left unguarded and now has been put off limits for students,” they said.

The JNUSU said they will protest against the move.

The students’ union also claimed that they have not been invited for an Inter-Hall administration meeting scheduled for October 28 to discuss about hostel rules. The meeting was scheduled for Friday, but was cancelled.

The administration also brought out a draft hostel manual encompassing changes in the rules and regulations of hostel life, they said. This manual has “atrocious provisions” like 11.00 pm curfew on movement outside hostels, warden’s permission for adults to stay out of campus and removal of preference in allotment of hostel for SC/ST, OBC and physically handicapped students. The JNUSU said they reject all the moves by the administration to curb down on freedom.

Meanwhile, a varsity official said, “The PSR Rocks area was closed after some unidentified persons broke the gate that was erected. Students who wish to go there can seek permission and go.”

