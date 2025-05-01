Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, May 01, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Karnataka SSLC Result 2025 on May 2: Websites to check KSEAB Class 10 exam 1 marks

ByHT Education Desk
May 01, 2025 08:44 PM IST

Karnataka SSLC Result 2025 on May 2: KSEAB Class 10th exam results will be out on May 2. Check how to download when out. 

Karnataka SSLC Result 2025 on May 2: The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) will declare the SSLC or Class 10th board exam results on Friday, May 2, 2025. As per an official notice, the board will announce the results at 11:30 AM.

Karnataka SSLC Result 2025 Date: KSEAB Class 10th exam results will be announced on May 2, Know the website to check. (Sonu Mehta/HT file)
Karnataka SSLC Result 2025 Date: KSEAB Class 10th exam results will be announced on May 2, Know the website to check. (Sonu Mehta/HT file)

Once declared, students who appeared in the exam can check their Karnataka 10th board results on the official website at karresults.nic.in. The result link will get activated after 12:30 PM, as per the official notice.

Notably, the results will be announced at a press conference. Along with the results, other details such as overall pass percentage, names of toppers, gender-wise percentage, district-wise performance and more will be shared.

The Karnataka SSLC exam 1 was conducted from March 21 to April 4, 2025. Papers were held in single shifts- from 10 am to 1.15 pm. The examination started with first language papers and concluded with NSQF subjects.

There will be two more SSLC exams this year (exam 2 and exam 3), giving students two more chances to improve their marks/pass class 10.

Meanwhile, the KSEAB SSLC provisional answer keys have already been released.

Karnataka SSLC Result 2025: How to check marks

1. Visit the official website at karresults.nic.in.

2. On the home page, click on the link to check Karnataka SSLC exam 1 result.

3. Enter your login credentials and submit.

4. Check your result displayed on the screen.

5. Download and keep a printout for future reference.

For more related details, students are advised to visit the official website.

Stay informed with the latest updates on WBBSE Result, MP Board Result and Jharkhand Board Result. Our dedicated coverage brings you timely information on Education News, Board Exam Results, expert advice, and tips to help you succeed in your academic journey and career planning on Hindustan Times Education. Get WB Board 10th Result and WB Board 12th Result updates as well.
Stay informed with the latest updates on WBBSE Result, MP Board Result and Jharkhand Board Result. Our dedicated coverage brings you timely information on Education News, Board Exam Results, expert advice, and tips to help you succeed in your academic journey and career planning on Hindustan Times Education. Get WB Board 10th Result and WB Board 12th Result updates as well.
News / Education News / Karnataka SSLC Result 2025 on May 2: Websites to check KSEAB Class 10 exam 1 marks
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, May 01, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On