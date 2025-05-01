Karnataka SSLC Result 2025 on May 2: Websites to check KSEAB Class 10 exam 1 marks

Karnataka SSLC Result 2025 on May 2: The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) will declare the SSLC or Class 10th board exam results on Friday, May 2, 2025. As per an official notice, the board will announce the results at 11:30 AM. Karnataka SSLC Result 2025 Date: KSEAB Class 10th exam results will be announced on May 2, Know the website to check. (Sonu Mehta/HT file)

Once declared, students who appeared in the exam can check their Karnataka 10th board results on the official website at karresults.nic.in. The result link will get activated after 12:30 PM, as per the official notice.

Notably, the results will be announced at a press conference. Along with the results, other details such as overall pass percentage, names of toppers, gender-wise percentage, district-wise performance and more will be shared.

The Karnataka SSLC exam 1 was conducted from March 21 to April 4, 2025. Papers were held in single shifts- from 10 am to 1.15 pm. The examination started with first language papers and concluded with NSQF subjects.

There will be two more SSLC exams this year (exam 2 and exam 3), giving students two more chances to improve their marks/pass class 10.

Meanwhile, the KSEAB SSLC provisional answer keys have already been released.

Karnataka SSLC Result 2025: How to check marks

1. Visit the official website at karresults.nic.in.

2. On the home page, click on the link to check Karnataka SSLC exam 1 result.

3. Enter your login credentials and submit.

4. Check your result displayed on the screen.

5. Download and keep a printout for future reference.

For more related details, students are advised to visit the official website.