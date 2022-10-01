KCET revised result 2022 releasing today at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in

Karnataka Examination Authority will release the revised rankings of the Karnataka Common Entrance Test on October 1. KCET results will be available on the official website of KEA at kea.kar.nic.in or cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

Over 2.2 lakh students have appeared in the KCET examination. KEA released the KCET provisional answer keys on June 22. The KCET entrance test took place on June 16 and 17.

“The revised UGCET 2022 result as per the orders of Honorable court of Karnataka, shall be announced on 01-01-2022”, reads the official notification.

KCET result 2022: Steps to check revised result

Visit the official website of KEA at kea.kar.nic.in.

On the homepage, look for the result link

Key in your login details and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check and take print out for future reference.

