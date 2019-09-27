Kerala VHSE 1st year improvement result 2019 declared at keralaresults.nic.in
Kerala VHSE 1st Year Improvement Result 2019: The Kerala Vocational Higher Secondary Examination (VHSE) First Year Improvement Exam Results - July 2019 was released on Friday.
The Kerala Vocational Higher Secondary Examination (VHSE) first year improvement exam results - July 2019 was released on Friday. Candidates who have appeared in the exam, can check their results on the official website at keralaresults.nic.in.
How to check Kerala VHSE First Year improvement exam result 2019:
Go to the official website of Kerala Examination results at keralaresults.nic.in
Click on the link for VHSE FIRST YEAR IMPROVEMENT EXAM RESULTS - JULY 2019
Enter your roll number and submit
Result will be displayed on the screen
Take a printout and save it on your computer
The Kerala DHSE First Year (Improvement) Equivalency Exam - July 2019 result was declared on September 18.
First Published: Sep 27, 2019 18:20 IST