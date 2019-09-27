e-paper
Friday, Sep 27, 2019

Kerala VHSE 1st year improvement result 2019 declared at keralaresults.nic.in

Kerala VHSE 1st Year Improvement Result 2019: The Kerala Vocational Higher Secondary Examination (VHSE) First Year Improvement Exam Results - July 2019 was released on Friday.

education Updated: Sep 27, 2019 18:25 IST
Nilesh Mathur
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The Kerala Vocational Higher Secondary Examination (VHSE) First Year Improvement Exam Results - July 2019 was released on Friday.(keralaresults.nic.in)
         

The Kerala Vocational Higher Secondary Examination (VHSE) first year improvement exam results - July 2019 was released on Friday. Candidates who have appeared in the exam, can check their results on the official website at keralaresults.nic.in.

How to check Kerala VHSE First Year improvement exam result 2019:

Go to the official website of Kerala Examination results at keralaresults.nic.in

Click on the link for VHSE FIRST YEAR IMPROVEMENT EXAM RESULTS - JULY 2019

Enter your roll number and submit

Result will be displayed on the screen

Take a printout and save it on your computer

The Kerala DHSE First Year (Improvement) Equivalency Exam - July 2019 result was declared on September 18.

Note: Visit official website of Kerala Examination Results for latest news and updates on the examination.

First Published: Sep 27, 2019 18:20 IST

