LIC Assistant Admit Card 2019 expected to release today

education

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 14:09 IST

Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) is expected to release the admit card for assistant recruitment exam today. According to the recruitment advertisement the admit card for assistant recruitment will be released on October 15. However, the date is tentative.

On October 11, LIC postponed the date of exam from October 21 and 22 to October 30, 31. The date of exam has been postponed for a week but there is no update on any postponement for the release of its admit card.

“Candidates may please take a note of it. Date/ Shift/ Venue of examination for individual candidate will be provided in the call letter which would be made available for downloading from our website in due course of time,” the notice dated October 11 reads.

Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website of LIC for any update.

The official notification for the assistant recruitment was released on September 17 and the online application process began on the same day. The recruitment exam will be conducted to hire 8000 assistants in LIC.

First Published: Oct 15, 2019 14:09 IST