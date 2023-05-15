Madhya Pradesh Class 5 board exam results 2023 declared

MP Board Results 2023: Madhya Pradesh Class 5th board exam results have been announced. MP School Education Minister Inder Singh Parmar announced these results from the auditorium of Maharishi Patanjali Sanskrit Sansthan, Bhopal. MP board class 5th, 8th results 2023 live updates.

As per latest updates, students can check MP board 5th result 1 pm onwards on the official website of Madhya Pradesh Rajya Shiksha Kendra: rskmp.in. These results may also be available on mpresults.nic.in. Rural students have recorded a better pass percentage in both classes. For the Class 5th the rural students pass percent is 85.58% and the urban students passpercent is 72.73%. The overall pass percentage in MP board 5th result 2023 is 82.27 per cent.

Direct link to check MP board Class 8th result 2023

How to check MP board 5th class results 2023

Go to rskmp.in. Now, open the link for MP board Class 5th result 2023. Enter the asked credentials and login. Check MP board Class 5 result. Download the page for future reference.

Apart from the official website, MP board 5th class results may also be available on some unofficial websites. Students and parents are advised to check these results on the RSK portal to ensure authenticity.