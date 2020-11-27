e-paper
MAH CET LLB 5 years results 2020 declared at cetcell.mahacet.org, here's how to check

MAH CET LLB 5 years results 2020 declared at cetcell.mahacet.org, here’s how to check

The Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell on Friday, November 27 declared the results for the MAH-LLB(5 Years) CET 2020.

education Updated: Nov 27, 2020, 20:48 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Nilesh Mathur
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Nilesh Mathur
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell on Friday, November 27 declared the results for the MAH-LLB(5 Years) CET 2020.
The Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell on Friday, November 27 declared the results for the MAH-LLB(5 Years) CET 2020.
         

The Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell on Friday, November 27 declared the results for the MAH-LLB(5 Years) CET 2020.

Candidates who have appeared in the entrance test can check their results online at cetcell.mahacet.org.

The MAH-LLB(5 Years) CET 2020 exam was held on October 11.

 

Steps to check MAH CET LLB 5 Yrs result 2020:

Visit the official website at cetcell.mahacet.org

Click on the link that reads, “Click Here for Result of MAH LL.B-5 Yrs. (Integrated) CET 2020”

A Pdf page will appear on the screen

Check your results

