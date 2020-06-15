Manipur Class 10th Result 2020: 12-year-old boy passes with 72% marks

education

Updated: Jun 15, 2020 18:39 IST

A 12-year-old boy of Manipur who was allowed to appear in the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) or class 10 examinations has passed with first division in his first attempt. The result of the examination was declared by the Board of Secondary Education Manipur(BSEM) on Monday.

Isaac Paulallungmuan Vaiphei (12), son of Genkholian Vaiphei (66), and a resident of Kangvai Bazar in Manipur’s Churachandpur is the first-ever student in the state who appeared in BSEM conducted Class 10 examination at such a young age.

He was among (11,884 first divisions out of) 25,084 students who passed the examination. A total of 38,390 students appeared in the examination.

The eldest among four brothers and a sister, Isaac got a total of 432 out of 600 marks. He scored 91 out of 100 marks in Vaiphei (dialect) subject and 86 in English. He has secured 73 in Mathematics and 53 in Science.

However, Isaac is not satisfied with (72 percent aggregate) marks he has secured. “I expected above 80 marks in Mathematics and above 60 in Science,” he said. “I think it’s okay (being the first attempt), I will try my best in the upcoming examinations.”

On his aim in life, he said, “I want to become an IAS officer first and also want to work as a missionary.”

Expressing happiness over the success of his eldest son in the examination, Genkholian said, “I feel good as everything is because of God’s blessing.”

He also thanked the chairman and secretary of BSEM for allowing his son to appear in the examination as a special case.

Considering his “mental age and superior IQ (Intelligent Quotient) level”, Isaac was permitted to sit in the Class X examination after he was approved by the examination committee of BSEM in 2019.

The clinical psychology department of Regional Institute of Medical Sciences in Imphal while administering a psychology test on him last year, found his mental age to be that of 17 years 5 months, while his IQ was 141 which is very high.