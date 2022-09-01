MHT CET PCM, PCB group answer key 2022 out, direct link to download

MHT CET PCM, PCB group answer key 2022: State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra (CET CELL) has released the Maharashtra CET 2022 answer key for the PCB/PCM group.

Candidates can now download the CET answer keys for PCB/PCM group from the official website mhtcet2022.mahacet.org.

The answer keys have been uploaded along with question paper and response sheets of the candidate.

The MHT CET 2022 exam for PCM group was conducted from August 5 to 11, 2022. The exam for PCB group was conducted from August 12 to 20, 2022.

Objections, if any, can be raised till September 4, 2022 till 5 pm.

MHT CET exam is conducted at state level to admit students to UG Professional Courses in Engineering, Pharmacy and Agricultural Education.

How to download, check here

Visit the website mhtcet2022.mahacet.org

Click on “Answer key (PCM & PCB)

Enter the candidate ID and date of birth

The answer key will appear on the screen

Check and download the answer key

Here is the direct link to download the answer keys. Click here.

