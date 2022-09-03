MHT CET 2022 Answer Key: Objection window to close tomorrow at mahacet.org

State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra will close down the objection window for MHT CET 2022 Answer Key on September 4, 2022. Candidates who want to raise objections against the answer key can do it through the official site of MAHACET on mahacet.org. The link will close tomorrow at 5 pm.

As per the notice, the result declaration will be done on or before September 15, 2022. Candidates who want to raise objections against the answer key can do it through these simple steps given below.

MHT CET 2022 Answer Key: How to raise objections

Visit the official site of MAHACET on mahacet.org.

Click on MHT CET 2022 Answer Key link available the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Now select the question and raise objections.

Make the payment of application fees and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The MHT CET 2022 exam for PCM group was conducted from August 5 to 11, 2022. The exam for PCB group was conducted from August 12 to 20, 2022. For more related details candidates can check the official site of MHT CET.