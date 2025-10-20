Modern School, Barakhamba, celebrates 105th Founder’s Day

The guests, accompanied by Principal Dr Vijay Datta, visited exhibitions themed on the River Chambal, showcasing the creativity and technical prowess of students across disciplines. Conceived by Ms Ambika Pant, the YaRI initiative laid the foundation for environmental stewardship; the Chambal Project furthers this vision by engaging students deeply with the river’s ecosystem, heritage, and conservation imperatives.

The occasion was graced by Chief Guest Ustad Amjad Ali Khan — an illustrious alumnus and world-renowned Sarod maestro — along with Ms Mira Pradeep Singh, President, Board of Trustees; Ms Ambika Pant, Treasurer; and other distinguished members of the Board of Trustees, School Managing Committee, and invited dignitaries.

A stirring horse show, a disciplined Guard of Honour by the NCC, and the School Band’s melodies set a dignified tone for the day. The ceremony began with the lighting of the lamp and the School Song, followed by the Principal’s address and presentation of the Annual Report. Meritorious students were felicitated for their achievements, and the in-house musical production An Emotional Odyssey captivated the audience with its message of hope and resilience.

In his address, Ustad Amjad Ali Khan fondly reminisced about his school days, recalling how Principal M.N. Kapur had once reassured him when he feared failing in mathematics: "Main hone nahi doonga." He shared that the strong foundation laid at Modern empowered him to face every challenge with confidence and grace. Concluding his remarks, he sang a soulful tarana, celebrating the power of music to unite hearts.

The ceremony ended with a gracious Vote of Thanks by Justice Mukul Mudgal, Chairman, School Managing Committee.