MOOCs offered on Swayam will be accepted for credit mobility in colleges: MHRD

Union HRD Minister Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal wrote this on his Microblogging site twitter on Thursday.

education Updated: May 21, 2020 16:37 IST
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Massive Open Online Courses (MOOCs) offered by Swayam, an online portal by MHRD, will now be accepted for credit mobility in colleges as per the UGC guidelines. Union HRD Minister Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal wrote this on his Microblogging site twitter on Thursday.

The HRD minister also shared the list of courses approved and ready to be offered in July 2020 semester. The minister also attached a letter written by the UGC to vice-chancellors of all Universities and principals of all colleges urging them to adopt and approve these courses for credit transfer. 

“It is earnestly hoped that universities and colleges will come forward in large numbers to adopt SWAYAM courses for credit transfer and encourage more and more students to enroll in these courses to ensure uninterrupted teaching-learning for students,” reads the UGC letter.

As per the letter, the commission has also asked teachers from universities and colleges to express interest in developing non-technical undergraduate and postgraduate level courses for the platform.

The Swayam exams for both undergraduate and postgraduate courses for the July semester to be conducted by the National Testing Agency are scheduled for November 14 and 15, 2020. The universities and institutions have been asked to consider these dates while fixing their examination dates to avoid any clash of the dates.

