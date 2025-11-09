MPPSC State Service Exam 2023 final results declared

The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has released the final results of the State Service Examination 2023. The list includes names of candidates selected for various Group A and Group B administrative posts. A total of 106 candidates were chosen, with strong representation of women. Results were prepared according to merit and government policies, available on the MPPSC website. (Representative image) (Santosh Kumar/File )

The final selection list has been issued as per the government order and after incorporating the directions of the Madhya Pradesh High Court in several petitions related to the examination. The Commission stated that appointments have been made according to merit, category-wise reservation, and as per the preferences filled by the candidates.

According to the MPPSC notice, the Preliminary Examination for the State Service Exam 2023 was held on 17 December 2023. The Main Examination took place from 11 to 16 March 2024, followed by the interview/personality test conducted in July 2025. The final result was declared on 8 November 2025, after incorporating High Court directions and completing all stages of evaluation.

The MPPSC mentioned that the results were prepared following State Service Rules and guidelines. Candidates selected through the open (unreserved) category on the basis of merit have been adjusted against unreserved seats, as per government policy.

The detailed selection list and roll numbers of successful candidates are available on the official MPPSC website – mppsc.mp.gov.in

