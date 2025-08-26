Search
Tue, Aug 26, 2025
New Delhi oC

National Awards to Teachers 2025: 21 teachers from HEIs and Polytechnics selected for NAT

ByHT Education Desk | Edited by Papri Chanda
Published on: Aug 26, 2025 06:24 pm IST

Ministry of Education has released list of 21 teachers selected for NAT from HEIs and Polytechnics. 

The Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Education, has selected 21 teachers for the National Awards to Teachers (NAT) 2025. The teachers are selected from higher education institutes (HEIs) and Polytechnics.

National Awards to Teachers 2025: 21 teachers from HEIs and Polytechnics selected for NAT
National Awards to Teachers 2025: 21 teachers from HEIs and Polytechnics selected for NAT

The two new categories—Higher Education Institutes and Polytechnics—were added to the award in 2023 as per NEP 2020.

PIB has released the list of 21 teachers selected for the HEIs and Polytechnic categories. Three are from Karnataka, two from Gujarat, one from Punjab, two from Maharashtra, two from MP, two from AP, one from Arunachal Pradesh, two from Telangana, and one each from New Delhi, Mizoram, UP, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Puducherry.

This award is conferred on the exemplary teachers/faculty members of higher education institutions and Polytechnics.

The category I is teachers of HEIs under which there are three sub-categories: (i): Engineering & Technology, Architecture, (ii): Pure Sciences including Mathematics, Physical Sciences, Biological Sciences, Chemical Sciences, Medicine, Pharmacy and (iii): Arts and Social Sciences, Humanities, Languages, Legal Studies, Commerce, Management. The category II is for teachers of polytechnic institutions, which has a total of 10 awards.

The selection is based on the performance of the teacher as adjudged against the parameters such as Teaching Learning Effectiveness, Outreach activities, Research and Innovation, Sponsored Research/ Faculty Development Programs/ Consultancy Teaching. Of the above, Learning Effectiveness & Outreach activities have the preponderant weightage.

Stay informed with the latest updates on Education News, Board Exam Results, expert advice, and tips to help you succeed in your academic journey and career planning on Hindustan Times. Get real time update on AP EAMCET Counselling Result Live.
Stay informed with the latest updates on Education News, Board Exam Results, expert advice, and tips to help you succeed in your academic journey and career planning on Hindustan Times. Get real time update on AP EAMCET Counselling Result Live.
News / Education News / National Awards to Teachers 2025: 21 teachers from HEIs and Polytechnics selected for NAT
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On