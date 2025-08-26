The Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Education, has selected 21 teachers for the National Awards to Teachers (NAT) 2025. The teachers are selected from higher education institutes (HEIs) and Polytechnics. National Awards to Teachers 2025: 21 teachers from HEIs and Polytechnics selected for NAT

The two new categories—Higher Education Institutes and Polytechnics—were added to the award in 2023 as per NEP 2020.

PIB has released the list of 21 teachers selected for the HEIs and Polytechnic categories. Three are from Karnataka, two from Gujarat, one from Punjab, two from Maharashtra, two from MP, two from AP, one from Arunachal Pradesh, two from Telangana, and one each from New Delhi, Mizoram, UP, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Puducherry.

This award is conferred on the exemplary teachers/faculty members of higher education institutions and Polytechnics.

The category I is teachers of HEIs under which there are three sub-categories: (i): Engineering & Technology, Architecture, (ii): Pure Sciences including Mathematics, Physical Sciences, Biological Sciences, Chemical Sciences, Medicine, Pharmacy and (iii): Arts and Social Sciences, Humanities, Languages, Legal Studies, Commerce, Management. The category II is for teachers of polytechnic institutions, which has a total of 10 awards.

The selection is based on the performance of the teacher as adjudged against the parameters such as Teaching Learning Effectiveness, Outreach activities, Research and Innovation, Sponsored Research/ Faculty Development Programs/ Consultancy Teaching. Of the above, Learning Effectiveness & Outreach activities have the preponderant weightage.