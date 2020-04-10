e-paper
Home / Education / NEET UG 2020: NTA allows applicants to change exam city till April 14

NEET UG 2020: NTA allows applicants to change exam city till April 14

The decision has been taken as a precautionary measure, and a notice regarding this decision has been uploaded on the NTA’s official website.

education Updated: Apr 10, 2020 17:46 IST
Akhilesh Nagari
Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
NEET UG 2020. (HT file)
NEET UG 2020. (HT file)
         

In view of the COVID-19 pandemic, National Testing Agency (NTA) on Friday further expanded the scope of making corrections in the online application forms for NEET UG 2020. The scope now also includes the choice of city centres opted by the applicants for the NEET-UG 2020 exam. The decision has been taken as a precautionary measure, and a notice regarding this decision has been uploaded on the NTA’s official website.

As per the notification, NTA will make all possible efforts to allot the city of examination centre as per the applicant’s preference, but if the available capacity in the desired city exceeds its limit, the administration can allot a different city to the candidates and in this regard administration’s decision would be considered as final.

“NEET(UG)-2020 applicants, in the view of current #COVID19 situation, I have advised @DG_NTA to further expand the scope of making corrections in the application forms allowing students to include the choice of cities for centres,” Union HRD Minister Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal tweeted.  

Candidates can make corrections in the online application form for NEET-UG 2020 on or before April 14, 2020, until 5 pm. However, the candidates can submit their fees until 11: 50 pm.

The agency has advised candidates to visit the official website and make corrections in their online application forms whenever required.

