NTA to issue NEET UG 2026 admit cards today. Step-by-step guide to check website

The National Testing Agency is set to issue admit cards for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) Undergraduate (UG) 2026 today. Candidates scheduled to sit in exams will be able to check their admit cards on the official website.

NEET UG Admit Card 2026: NEET UG exams will be held on May 3 from 2 pm to 5 pm, across India and abroad.(PTI)

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NEET UG exams will be held on May 3 from 2 pm to 5 pm, across India and abroad. Examination city intimation slips have been released earlier, and candidates can check them using their application number and date of birth.

Step-by-step process to download the admit card

Visit the official website of NTA- neet.nta.nic.in

Click on the ‘NEET UG Admit Card 2026’ link on the homepage under the‘Candidate Activity’ section.

The hall ticket of the candidates will be displayed on the screen

Download the admit card and save it for future reference

Also read: NMC issues no-leave advisory before NEET-UG 2026 exam to avoid malpractices | India News

Details on admit card

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{{^usCountry}} Hall tickets are essential as they allow candidates to enter the exam hall and appear in the exam. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Hall tickets are essential as they allow candidates to enter the exam hall and appear in the exam. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} It usually contains key details of the candidate, such as centre code, exam centre and address, exam timings and reporting time. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} It usually contains key details of the candidate, such as centre code, exam centre and address, exam timings and reporting time. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} NTA earlier posted that the city intimation slips have been released,d adding the 99.2% of candidates have been allotted their first-choice city. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} NTA earlier posted that the city intimation slips have been released,d adding the 99.2% of candidates have been allotted their first-choice city. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Last year, the testing agency released UG 2025 admit cards on April 30, 2025. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Last year, the testing agency released UG 2025 admit cards on April 30, 2025. {{/usCountry}}

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Along with the Admit card, candidates are required to carry a valid original ID proof, since entry will not be allowed without an ID proof.

As per the rules, watches and other electronic devices are not allowed in the exam hall. At the same time, NTA’s exam centre will provide pens to students to fill the OMR sheets.

On the dress code, NTA has asked students to wear simple, light clothes. Students have been urged to avoid full sleeves clothes and accessories.

Meanwhile,the fake news has been surfacing online that the admit cards have been released, following which NTA has urged the candidates to beware of fraudsters spreading rumours.

It has asked candidates to rely only on official updates from the NTA website and verified social media handles.

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