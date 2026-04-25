UK board result 2026 toppers list: Akshat Gopal tops Class 10; Geetika Pant, Sushila Mendiratta top Class 12 exams

In Class 12, from Bageshwar and Sushila Mendiratta from Udham Singh Nagar have claimed the top spot scoring 98 per cent. (490/ 500 marks).

The results of Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) were announced on Saturday. Akshat Gopal, a student of MP Hindu Inter College, has topped the class 10 exams with 98.20 per cent (491/ 500 marks). Nishant Kothari of SVMICS Chinyalisaur (Uttarkashi) and Bhumika of GB Pant GIC Khairna (Nainital) secured the second position, while Yogesh Joshi of Vivekananda VMIC, Mandalsera, Bageshwar has bagged the third rank. Shashank Purohit secured fourth place with 486 marks and 97.20 per cent.

This year, a total of 92.10 percent of students have passed in Class 10. Of these, the pass percentage of boys is 88.03 per cent, and pass percentage of girls is 98.07 per cent.

Meanwhile, the overall pass percentage for Class 12 stood at 85.11 percent. Of these, the pass percentage of boys is 81.93 per cent, and pass percentage of girls is 88.09 per cent.

Also Read: UK Board Result 2026 declared: Direct link to check Uttarakhand Board class 10, class 12 scores

At district level, Bageshwar delivered the best performance in the Class 12 results 2026, recording a pass percentage of 94.81 per cent, the highest in the state.

Students can check their results on the following official and partner websites. Marksheet can also be downloaded from digilocker.

ubse.uk.gov.in, uaresults.nic.in, ubse.co.in/result, results.digilocker.gov.in, indiaresults.com (Class 10 & 12 result pages)

The UBSE 10th and 12th exams commenced on February 21, 2026, and ended on March 20, 2026.