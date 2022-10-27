Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / News / 12 Jamia Millia Islamia scholars awarded Prime Minister's Research Fellowship

12 Jamia Millia Islamia scholars awarded Prime Minister's Research Fellowship

news
Published on Oct 27, 2022 12:38 PM IST

PMRF 2022: The number of recipients of this prestigious fellowship from JMI has doubled since last year.

12 Jamia Millia Islamia scholars awarded Prime Minister's Research Fellowship
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Twelve research scholars from Jamia Millia Islamia have been selected for the Prime Minister Research Fellowship (PMRF) under the lateral entry scheme of May 2022 drive, the university said on Wednesday.

The number of recipients of this prestigious fellowship from JMI has doubled since last year when 6 researchers of the university were awarded PMRF 2021.

Here are the winners:

  1. Nadeem Ahmad, Civil Engineering
  2. Mohammad Ariz, Electrical Engineering
  3. Mohammad Masood, Biotechnology
  4. Gulnaz Tabassum. Biotechnology
  5. Ayesha Aiman, Biosciences
  6. Sakeena Masrat, CNN
  7. Mudasir Younis Sofi, Physics
  8. Shah Masheerul Alam, Physics
  9. Shelly Bhardwaj, Chemistry
  10. Sneha Shukla, Chemistry
  11. Abdus Samad, CIRBSc
  12. Nuha Abeer Khan, MCARS

Congratulating the successful candidates, Vice Chancellor Prof. Najma Akhtar said, “JMI stands for excellence and strives hard to provide its students every possible support to achieve great heights. This performance reflects university’s focus on high quality research and I am particularly happy that six out of the twelve students are girls. I hope that it would inspire other students particularly girl students of the university to do well in science and engineering research”.

PMRF coordinator Prof. Abdul Quaiyum Ansari said that these researchers will receive a fellowship of 70, 000 for the first two years, 75,000 for 3rd, and 80, 000 for the fourth and fifth years. Apart from this, each fellow will get a research grant of 2 lakh per year (a total of 10 lakh for five years) under the PMRF.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get latest news onEducationalong with updates on Board Examsand Competitive Examsat Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
Topics
jamia millia islamia prime minister's research fellowship
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP