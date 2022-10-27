12 Jamia Millia Islamia scholars awarded Prime Minister's Research Fellowship

Twelve research scholars from Jamia Millia Islamia have been selected for the Prime Minister Research Fellowship (PMRF) under the lateral entry scheme of May 2022 drive, the university said on Wednesday.

The number of recipients of this prestigious fellowship from JMI has doubled since last year when 6 researchers of the university were awarded PMRF 2021.

Here are the winners:

Nadeem Ahmad, Civil Engineering Mohammad Ariz, Electrical Engineering Mohammad Masood, Biotechnology Gulnaz Tabassum. Biotechnology Ayesha Aiman, Biosciences Sakeena Masrat, CNN Mudasir Younis Sofi, Physics Shah Masheerul Alam, Physics Shelly Bhardwaj, Chemistry Sneha Shukla, Chemistry Abdus Samad, CIRBSc Nuha Abeer Khan, MCARS

Congratulating the successful candidates, Vice Chancellor Prof. Najma Akhtar said, “JMI stands for excellence and strives hard to provide its students every possible support to achieve great heights. This performance reflects university’s focus on high quality research and I am particularly happy that six out of the twelve students are girls. I hope that it would inspire other students particularly girl students of the university to do well in science and engineering research”.

PMRF coordinator Prof. Abdul Quaiyum Ansari said that these researchers will receive a fellowship of ₹70, 000 for the first two years, ₹75,000 for 3rd, and ₹80, 000 for the fourth and fifth years. Apart from this, each fellow will get a research grant of ₹2 lakh per year (a total of ₹10 lakh for five years) under the PMRF.