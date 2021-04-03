Home / Education / News / 26 students at Karnataka school tests positive for COVID-19, classes suspended
news

26 students at Karnataka school tests positive for COVID-19, classes suspended

Offline classes at Davanagere's Basavanahalli High School and College have been suspended after 26 students tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday.
ANI |
PUBLISHED ON APR 03, 2021 04:41 PM IST
26 students at Karnataka school tests positive for COVID-19, classes suspended

Offline classes at Davanagere's Basavanahalli High School and College have been suspended after 26 students tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday.

The Karnataka government on Friday issued a fresh set of COVID-19 guidelines to curb the virus spreading in the state that said that classes from 6-9 will be suspended, gyms, swimming pools to remain closed, rallies, dharnas will be prohibited, and a maximum 50 per cent seating capacity in cinema halls will be allowed.

In the districts of Bengaluru Urban and Rural including BBMP, Mysuru, Kalburgi, Dakshin Kannada, Udupi, Bidar and Hubali-Dharwad, the number of customers in pubs, bars, clubs, restaurants shall not exceed 50 per cent of the capacity.

In cinema halls, alternate seating subject to a maximum of 50 per cent seating capacity only shall be allowed in the districts of Bengaluru Urban and Rural including BBMP, Mysuru, Kalburgi, Dakshin Kannada, Udupi, Bidar and Dharwad.

Karnataka reported 3354 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of active cases to 34238. 1,631 people have been discharged in the said period.

With 9,59,400 total discharge cases, the state reported six deaths due to the virus in the past 24 hours.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Rajeev Ahuja takes over as new director of IIT Ropar

CU secures first place among Indian universities in ARWU ranking:VC

Schools for students up to Class 8 shut till April 11 in Uttar Pradesh

Pune University online exams to begin on April 10, issues guidelines for student
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
covid-19 covid-19 in india karnataka school students
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid-19 cases in India
Coronavirus Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
Rajinikanth
IPL 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP