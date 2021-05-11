Home / Education / News / 29 new COVID cases at IIT Jodhpur
29 new COVID cases at IIT Jodhpur

Twenty-nine people, including 25 students, tested positive for COVID-19 at IIT Jodhpur, taking the total number of coronavirus cases at the campus to 225, authorities said.
PUBLISHED ON MAY 11, 2021 08:02 PM IST
The report for the new 29 cases at the institute came out on Monday after a massive campaign was put in place to test every campus resident, said Amardeep Sharma, spokesperson and deputy registrar of the institute.(iitj.ac.in)

Topics
iit jodhpur covid cases covid-19 in india covid-19 covid guideline
