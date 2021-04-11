Home / Education / News / 45 students of Jamshedpur B-school test COVID positive
news

45 students of Jamshedpur B-school test COVID positive

Besides, six students of the M G M Medical College here also tested positive for the virus, the district's Chief Medical Officer Dr Sahir Pall said.
PTI |
PUBLISHED ON APR 11, 2021 06:18 PM IST
Representational image. (REUTERS FILE)

Altogether 45 students of the XLRI-School of Management in Jamshedpur were on Saturday detected with coronavirus, an official of Jharkhand's East Singhbhum district said.

Besides, six students of the M G M Medical College here also tested positive for the virus, the district's Chief Medical Officer Dr Sahir Pall said.

He said that 280 students of the B-school were tested for COVID-19 and the report came positive for 45.

The affected students were quarantined in a hostel block.

Pall said that samples of other students of the medical college are being tested.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
jamshedpur covid-19
TRENDING TOPICS
Coronavirus Live Updates
Covid-19 cases in India
Covid vaccine
PM Modi
IPL 2021, MI vs RCB
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
Janhvi Kapoor
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP