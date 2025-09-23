Search
Tue, Sept 23, 2025
5 researchers of IIM Lucknow selected among world's top 2% scientists list

ByHT Education Desk | Edited by Papri Chanda
Updated on: Sept 23, 2025 11:24 am IST

Five faculty members of IIM Lucknow has been selected among the World’s Top 2% Scientists in the Stanford–Elsevier database (August 2025).

Indian Institute of Management, Lucknow's five researchers have been selected among the World's Top 2% Scientists in the Stanford–Elsevier database (August 2025).

These five faculty members have received this recognition based on citation impact, research productivity, and scholarly contributions that shape knowledge and practice across disciplines worldwide.

The list of faculty selected includes- Prof. Samir K. Srivastava, Professor, Operations & Supply Chain Management, Prof. Sanjay K. Singh, Professor, Economics & Business Environment, Prof. Chandan Sharma, Professor, Economics & Business Environment, Prof. Suresh K. Jakhar, Professor, Operations & Supply Chain Management, Prof. Sushant Kumar, Assistant Professor, Marketing.

As per the press statement issued by IIM, in the Stanford–Elsevier database (August 2025), scientists are classified into 22 scientific fields and 174 sub-fields. The selection is based on the top 100,000 scientists by composite score. Field—and subfield-specific percentiles are also provided for all scientists with at least five papers. Career-long data are updated to the end of 2024, and single recent year data pertain to citations received during calendar year 2024.

