5 researchers of IIM Lucknow selected among world's top 2% scientists list

Indian Institute of Management, Lucknow's five researchers have been selected among the World’s Top 2% Scientists in the Stanford–Elsevier database (August 2025). 5 IIM Lucknow researchers selected among world's top 2% scientists list

These five faculty members have received this recognition based on citation impact, research productivity, and scholarly contributions that shape knowledge and practice across disciplines worldwide.

The list of faculty selected includes- Prof. Samir K. Srivastava, Professor, Operations & Supply Chain Management, Prof. Sanjay K. Singh, Professor, Economics & Business Environment, Prof. Chandan Sharma, Professor, Economics & Business Environment, Prof. Suresh K. Jakhar, Professor, Operations & Supply Chain Management, Prof. Sushant Kumar, Assistant Professor, Marketing.

As per the press statement issued by IIM, in the Stanford–Elsevier database (August 2025), scientists are classified into 22 scientific fields and 174 sub-fields. The selection is based on the top 100,000 scientists by composite score. Field—and subfield-specific percentiles are also provided for all scientists with at least five papers. Career-long data are updated to the end of 2024, and single recent year data pertain to citations received during calendar year 2024.