Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Education / News / 75 science tech & innovation hubs to be set up exclusively for SCs & STs: Govt
news

75 science tech & innovation hubs to be set up exclusively for SCs & STs: Govt

Published on Oct 06, 2021 10:24 PM IST
Union minister Jitendra Singh said the decision was taken after a high-level review meeting with senior officials of the Department of Science and Technology (DST).(File Photo)
PTI |

 The government will be setting up 75 Science Technology and Innovation (STI) Hubs across the country exclusively for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs) to promote scientific talent and contribute to the socio-economic development of these communities, Union minister Jitendra Singh said on Wednesday.

Singh said the decision was taken after a high-level review meeting with senior officials of the Department of Science and Technology (DST) here.

"In the last two years, 20 STI Hubs (13 for SCs, seven for STs) have already been established by the DST which will directly benefit 20,000 SCs and STs through various interventions, spreading across farm, non-farm, other allied livelihood sectors and various livelihoods assets like energy, water, health, education, etc," he said.

He said 75 STI Hubs will be set up in the country exclusively for SCs and STs with an aim to develop, nurture and ensure the delivery of appropriate and relevant technologies for creation of sustainable livelihoods for the SC and ST population.

The Union minister of state (independent charge) science and technology said STI hubs will mainly have three-fold objectives.

RELATED STORIES

The first is to address the weakest linkages in the predominant livelihood systems through science and technology (S&T) interventions, second is creation of social enterprises based on the strengths in livelihood systems and the last one is to improve the Indigenous Knowledge Systems (IKS) through inputs of S&T for strengthening livelihoods. 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
schedule caste scheduled tribes tech innovation
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Delhi LG approves relieving of DTU vice-chancellor Yogesh Singh 

Centre issues guidelines fixing accountability of schools for students' safety

NEET-SS 2021 will follow old pattern, govt tells SC

MP govt aiming to have college under 'well equipped' category in every district
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Mahalaya 2021
IPL 2021 Points Table
Gold Price
LPG Cylinder Prices
Facebook
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP